LEWISTON — St. Mary’s Health System has hired Marissa Tardif, a family nurse practitioner, to St. Mary’s Medical Associates.

Tardif has over a decade of healthcare experience. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner who earned a master of science degree in nursing from Simmons University. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Maine.

Tardif has a strong background in clinical research. She was previously an operations director and clinical research coordinator for Maine Research Associates, LLC, where she managed research trials for congestive heart failure and hypertension. Tardif is a member of the Maine Nurse Practitioner Association and American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

