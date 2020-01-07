TURNER — The Board of Selectmen agreed Monday night to pay the final $12,000 billed by All States Asphalt for paving on County Road.

The decision followed several months of disagreements and a meeting Dec. 19 with company representative Ron Simbardi.

The board initially agreed to a contracted amount of materials for the work, but later added two intersections to the project.

According to board members, the amount All States billed the town was much higher because more mix was used than agreed on.

In other business, Town Manager Kurt Schaub announced six new properties in Turner are under foreclosure. He said property owners have a 30 days to pay all back taxes and any fees to restore their standing.

“We are not able to accept partial payments,” Schaub added.

The board also voted to sign a corrective deed for Turner resident Jesses Twitchell, who was mistakenly given the wrong property deed in 2007. Twitchell purchased a tax-foreclosed property off Little Wilson Pond Road but was deeded the town woodlot, Schaub explained.

Schaub said not to worry, Twitchell “has been taxed on the property he purchased,” not the land he was mistakenly given the deed to.

The board also signed a deed to revert the ownership of the woodlot back to the town.

In other business, Fire Chief Nathan Guptill discussed with the board the Fire Department’s need for fire hose covers. Guptill said the hoses have been falling off the firetrucks and need to be secured.

Selectman Kevin Nichols asked Guptill why he hadn’t already purchased the hose covers with his department’s funds, and Guptill said they’re trying to save the money to buy a new firetruck.

The board advised Guptill, who estimated the hose covers would cost around $7,000, to get a quote and return to discuss it.

Schaub also announced that the draft budget for 2020-21 is coming together and the budget committee will meet Wednesday to begin reviewing it.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: