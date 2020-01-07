The first of a winter series of presentations called Soup, Salad and Songs will feature a concert by Anthony and Una Shostak, a father and daughter duo performing mostly Irish repertoire on fiddle, uilleann pipes, banjo and harp, at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the First Universalist Church in Turner. Minister of the church, the Rev. Dr. Al Boyce, said the parish seeks to offer a spiritual and artistic winter for neighbors and friends. The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, call Boyce at 207-458-6387 or Jennifer Talbot at 207-754-1129. The church is at 250 Turner Center Road.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: