Nathan P. Harvey, 29, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, failure to stop for officer on July 27, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced four days, license suspended 150 days, restitution $1,000; second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced six months; third charge dismissed.

Christopher F. Jarvis, 34, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Jarrod J. Sawyer, 46, Buckfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, attaching false plates on July 3, 2018, found guilty, first charge found guilty, fined $600; second charge dismissed.

Luis A. Rodriguez, 38, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior, violating condition of release, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 26, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 11 days, license suspended 150 days.

Paul Meegan, 59, Biddeford, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on July 15, 2018, dismissed.

Amanda P. Kuykendall, 23, Mechanic Falls, operating under the influence (alcohol) on July 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Rodney S. Harlow, 47, Turner, assault on July 18, 2018, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 20, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Hailey Isabelle, 22, Auburn, criminal mischief on July 14, 2018, found guilty, sentenced two days.

Mark E. Cota, 30, Harpswell, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Jeffrey L. Lawrence, 53, Harrison, domestic violence criminal threatening, obstructing report of crime on Aug. 17, 2018, charges dismissed.

Nicholas W. Cameron, 43, Lewiston, domestic violence terrorizing on Aug. 26, 2018, dismissed.

Jeremy R. Auger, 27, Jay, harassment by telephone on July 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Jaime M. Morin, 32, Greene, criminal mischief on July 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Brian S. Larue, 36, Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Angela L. Dean, 36, Rumford, failure to register vehicle on July 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Erin Provencher, 38, Auburn, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 30, 2018, charges dismissed.

Garner L. Lavalley Sr., 55, Auburn, domestic violence assault on Aug. 24, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced 177 days, probation revoked.

Jamie B. Mondragon, 38, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Aug. 18, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 15 months.

Amber Cote, 35, Sanford, operating under the influence (alcohol), prior, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Aug. 23, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced 364 days all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years; second charge found guilty, sentenced 12 days.

Kristina L. Cottle, 22, Auburn, possession hypodermic apparatuses, violating condition of release on Aug. 26, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Stone Poirier, 19, Sabattus, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 18, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended one year 60 days.

Stone Poirier, 19, Sabattus, violating condition of release on Aug. 26, 2018, dismissed.

Deon Sands20, Lewiston, robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Aug. 30, 2018, violating condition of release, robbery on Aug. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced five years with all but 91 days suspended, probation three years.

Christian Andrade, 27, Fairhaven, Mass., domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, assault on Aug. 31, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days; third charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced 30 days.

Christopher T. Conner, 37, Lisbon, two charges of gross sexual assault on July 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 12 years, probation 10 years; second charge dismissed.

Jessica L. Magofna, 36, Mechanic Falls, assault, terrorizing on July 8, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $300; second charge dismissed.

Matthew A. Johnson, 42, Buckfield, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 28, 2018, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jordan Pomeroy, 19, Portland, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 2, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Jessika D. Werger, 19, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, assault on Sept. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Johnathan Beaudette, 24, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place on Sept. 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $200; second charge dismissed.

Kenneth R. Hull, 59, Biddeford, operating under the influence (alcohol) two priors, operating under the influence (alcohol) one prior on Sept. 1, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $1,100, sentenced eight months with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Justin L. Aldrich, 30, Auburn, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, operating vehicle without license, violating condition of release on Sept. 1, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $200; third charge found guilty, fined $300.

Timothy Deroche, 45, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 1, 2018, filed.

