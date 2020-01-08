AUBURN — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Uplift LA will hold the next Business After Hours at the Auburn Senior Community Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 16.

Auburn Senior Community Center, at 48 Pettengill Park Road, opened in November and will be a resource for residents of all ages and impact a diverse variety of community groups, especially seniors. It is one of the largest, most advanced senior centers in the Maine.

Light appetizers and networking will be available. The event is being sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings.

For more information, contact the chamber at 207-783-2249.

