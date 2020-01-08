Happy 2020 to all my readers! Let’s all look at life with 20/20 clarity and make the most of every day. Sharing a love of cooking has brought light and joy into my world and I am very appreciative that you feel the same.

Oh yes, the “day of reckoning” has arrived. It was fun while the holidays lasted but really, let’s get down to cleaning up our diets and welcoming more healthy choices this New Year. Often we hear that salads are great but we are hungry an hour later and start foraging in the pantry. Well, there is a solution to this” prob-llama.” (Just had to put that in there!) PROTEIN! Adding protein to a salad will satiate you and you can then get out and walk, ski, swim, bike, hike, run…whatever you fancy. Give this salad a whirl. Bon Appetit!

Avocado Shrimp Salad (makes 2 salads)

Ingredients:

2 small avocados

12 precooked shrimp

4 hard boiled eggs

1 small purple onion, sliced

2 medium size tomatoes, cut into chunks

1 head iceberg lettuce

1 lemon

Olive oil

Prepare:

1. In a small container squeeze lemon juice and mix with olive oil, salt and pepper. Adjust amount of olive oil to taste. Set aside.

2. Wash lettuce and line two plates with a generous amount.

3. Peel and cut avocados and place on one corner of the salads.

4. Peel and slice the hard boiled eggs and arrange near the avocado on each plate.

5. Place all remaining items on the plates in such a way that it is Instagram worthy!

6. Dress with lemon/olive oil dressing. Voila!

