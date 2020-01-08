AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a Bartending Basics course from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays from Feb. 13 to March 12.

A hands-on pouring lab, this course is designed to get people up to speed quickly with the proper training needed to be a fast and efficient bartender. Learn how to handle an array of different bottles shapes and sizes and all of the bar tools found in any given bar. Along with the fun and often competitive pouring labs, students will learn about mixes, garnishes and recipes, glassware, tools of the trade and speed, steps of opening and closing a bar, handling difficult situations related to alcohol, and building customer rapport.

The cost of the class is $259 and includes all instructional materials.

For more information or to register, contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is Feb. 6.

