AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer the Building Your Professional Brand course from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

The course is intended for individuals entering the workforce or anyone who wants to improve their overall professional persona. It focuses on developing a professional persona while showcasing the real you. Participants are guided through several exercises which look at how they project themselves out in the world both physically and professionally. Participants walk away with meaningful tools to begin executing on their goals that build their brand.

The cost of the class is $69 and includes materials.

For more information or to register, contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is Feb. 6.

