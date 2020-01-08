FARMINGTON — Franklin Savings Bank has promoted Melissa Spencer to human resources and benefits officer.

Spencer has been with the bank since 1994, when she joined the accounting department as a financial analyst. She has progressed to various positions, including controller, until eventually joining the Human Resources Department in 2003.

Spencer is a graduate of Thomas College with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. She also holds Senior Society of Human Resource Management certification.

She recently joined the Western Maine Play Museum board of directors and will soon serve as its treasurer. In addition, she volunteers as a tax preparer for the Western Maine CA$H Coalition. Spencer lives in Wilton with her husband and son.

