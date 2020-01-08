Lyndon Johnson fabricated an incident in the Gulf of Tonkin to persuade Congress to support his war in Vietnam.
Goal: Independent South Vietnam
• 57,685 U.S. soldiers killed;
• 153,000 hospitalized, thousands require long-term care;
• Two million civilian deaths; and
• 250,000 South Vietnamese soldiers killed.
Duration: nine years
Result: Failure
George Bush used a debunked story of “weapons of mass destruction ” to bamboozle Congress to support his war in Iraq.
Goal: Democratic Iraq
• 4,400 U.S. soldiers killed;
• 33,000 wounded; and
• 183,000 civilian deaths.
Duration: 17 years, ongoing
Result: To be determined
President Trump inherited the Afghanistan, Iraq and Syrian wars from Bush and Barack Obama.
He owns the Iranian war. It began when he withdrew from the Iranian Nuclear Deal (it was working). It turned “hot” when he assassinated a top Iranian commander. He did not have to get congressional approval like past presidents. The Congressional War Powers Act gave him the power to start a war as long as he informed Congress within 48 hours.
The president says he prevented a plot to kill Americans. We may never learn the truth, but I am skeptical. Trump has made 15,413 false or misleading claims since he took office, casting doubt on his veracity.
Goal: unknown
Deaths: unknown
Duration: unknown
Result: unknown
I hope my representatives will demand a repeal of the War Powers Act.
George Howitt, Lewiston
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Let’s Give Surrendering a Chance
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Jan. 8
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Middle school teams shine at state LEGO competition
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Irene Parent