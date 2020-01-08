LEWISTON — Allie Perrotta was the most active player on the ice, yet she hardly ever left the crease. She had to be as the goalie for Yarmouth/Freeport, which was facing Lewiston in girls hockey on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils entered the game averaging 5.7 goals per contest, and Perrotta did her best to prevent that, but the Clippers still fell 6-0 at Androscoggin Bank Colisee, thanks to four goals in the third period.

Perrotta made 35 saves for the Clippers (6-8) in the loss.

“Their goalie did a good job,” Lewiston coach Ron Dumont said. “She’s a big kid, and she stuffed us a couple times there where we thought we had good opportunities.”

“She’s huge every night for us. Great goalie,” Clippers coach David Intraversato. “We knew we were going to get a lot of shots, and she kind of came through for us. Battling an injury in practice, and kind of came through and sucked it up.”

Perrotta showed the great lengths she was going to go to keep Lewiston (11-0) shots out of the net, sitting on a loose puck two minutes in. She then denied Leah Landry at the post on a 2-on-1 just 75 seconds later.

She very nearly stopped Nadia Roy’s point shot just over four minutes in, but Roy’s offering slid in high between Perrotta and the post to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead.

The Clippers (6-8) had a few good chances to tie it two minutes later. Olivia Bradford’s high shot was stopped by Lewiston goalie Camree St. Hilaire. The Clippers then sent two more shots at St. Hilaire off ensuing faceoffs, but the senior netminder covered them both up.

Lizzie Guertler missed wide against St. Hilaire on a counter-attack chance with 1:45 left in the first.

With that much time gone in the second the Blue Devils struck again. Paige Pomerleau flipped a shot from the side of the net and it redirected in off Madison Conley’s skate, with Perrotta unable to make a diving stop on the trickling puck behind her.

“That’s a situation with a goalie like that, we don’t care how they go in as long as they go in,” Dumont said.

Conley’s goal came after St. Hilaire stopped Bradford’s counter chance, with Roy right on Bradford’s hip to make the shot more difficult.

Perrotta let up only those two goals through the first two periods, stopping 20 of 22 shots through the first 30 minutes.

“I think we just got tired (in the third period),” Intraversato said. “I mean, we run two lines. They run probably three, three and a half, and they’re a fast-skating team, so we just got a little tired. Tried to stick to our plan, we left a couple people open in front and they just scored.”

Rebecca Lussier scored 1:15 into the third, then Landry scored on the power play 4:24 in. Pomerleau scored twice from the right side of the slot 17 seconds apart in the final five minutes to round out the scoring.

Conley finished with a goal and three assists and Pomerleau had two goals and one assist, with Dumont saying they both had “excellent games.” Lussier, who was inserted onto their line with junior captain Gemma Landry out due to injury, had a goal and two assists.

St. Hilaire stopped all six shots she faced, with four of those coming in the first period.

« Previous

filed under: