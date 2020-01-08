LIVERMORE FALLS — January is another busy month for AYS.

Boys’ basketball games continue until January 11th and our travel basketball teams have many games left with the season ending at the end of February. If you haven’t seen these athletes play come on by. You won’t regret it!

AYS offers two basketball programs: a 6 week little hoopster program for girls grades Pre-k to 1st on Saturday mornings for $30 and an eight week session for girls grades 2 through 8 for $40. This 8-week session program will be divided into two divisions; grades 2 to 4 and 5 to 8. Games will be on Saturdays with 2 practices during the week.

Volunteers are being sought as basketball coaches for all levels and volunteers to work concessions. AYS is also looking for a qualified individual to be the girls’ basketball commissioner. The individual must be well organized, with knowledge and love for the sport. If interested please email AYS Board at [email protected]

AYS coach Mike Danforth is returning and offering a 6-8 week wrestling program this winter for girls and boys grades Pre-Kindergarten to 8 for $40 residential and $50 non-residential. This program will teach basic fundamentals, techniques and rules of the sport. There will be 2 practice sessions a week and tournaments will be available throughout the season. Tournaments are optional and not included in the fee.

Did someone say soccer? For the third year, AYS and SMMS Girls Soccer Coach David Nelson will be offering an indoor soccer league. This year’s 6-week indoor soccer program is offered to boys and girls in grades 1-8 that are interested in playing small-sided 7 v 7 games in a competitive environment.

Games will be held Sunday, March 8 to April 19, excluding Easter.

This league will consist of two divisions: Division 1 will be grades 1-4 from 12 to 1:45 p.m.; Division 2 is grades 5-8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Registrations will open this month on January 18th and will be open until February 15th, cost is $30. You may register online at http://www.ayssports.sportssignups.com or in person on Saturdays at the AYS building during basketball games.

That’s not all! AYS is excited to announce we are looking into possibly offering a 6-week indoor field hockey league this year. The league would start in late February and run through March. More information to follow.

Who doesn’t like to win! AYS has two fundraisers running through February. This year the annual winter raffle will have six winners! First prize winner will receive a $300 visa gift card, second place winner will receive a $200 visa gift card, third place winner will receive a $100 visa gift card, fourth place winner will receive $40 AYS signup, fifth place winner will receive an AYS sweatshirt and sixth place winner will receive an AYS t-shirt.

Ticket prices are one ticket for $5 or five tickets for $20. Tickets will be available for purchase from any AYS basketball player, board member, or at the AYS concession stand during basketball games. We will draw a winner the weekend before Feb vacation.

AYS would like to present our new PENNY WARS fundraiser that will take place during boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball and travel basketball games. Each team will have their own jar for collecting money and will be put out during all basketball games throughout the seasons. “Even a little change can make a big one!” Each monetary amount donated converts to points for the team; example a nickel is worth 5 points, quarter 25 points, and 1 dollar is 100 points, etc.

The team with the most points at the end of season wins a pizza party! Come support your favorite ball players! Our winter fundraisers are used to keep the AYS gym open during cold winter months, helps with building and grounds maintenance and most of all it helps keep registration costs down for our athletes. Our gym is home to 20 basketball teams, 2 indoor soccer divisions, wrestling program, softball and baseball spring assessments and pre-season training area. It is also used for the healthy walking program available to the community.

AYS wants to hear from you! Board meetings this month are Sunday, January 12th and January 26th at 7 a.m. If you have ideas, concerns or just want to see what AYS is all about, stop by.

Thank you to all AYS sponsors, coaches and volunteers for your continued commitment to area youth and the community. Without you AYS couldn’t do what it does.

