AUBURN — Issac Burtis and Michael Marro were the one-two punch Brunswick needed in a 2-1 overtime victory over Edward Little in boys hockey on Wednesday.
Burtis set up Marro’s tying goal with 4:39 remaining in the game. Marro returned the favor in overtime as he set up Burtis’ game-winner 57 seconds into the extra frame for the victory.
The Red Eddies had a chance late in the third period, but missed an open net.
Marius Morneau opened the scoring for the Red Eddies (1-7) with Logan Alexander picking up the assist.
Spencer Marquis made 33 saves for the Dragons (5-5) and Gavin Toussaint stopped 10 shots for EL.
Lewiston 5, Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 1
LEWISTON — Ryan Pomerleau and Kurtis Pelletier each had two goals and two as the Lewiston Blue Devils defeated Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 5-1 in a Class A boys hockey contest.
Brock Bergeron also scored for the Blue Devils (7-0).
Keegan McLaughlin made eight saves in net for Lewiston.
Trevor Ouellette gave Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Gavin Sperlich made 43 saves in the loss.
GIRLS HOCKEY
St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-NG 7, Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Sanford 0
AUBURN — St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester cruised to a 7-0 victory over Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells/Sanford in girls hockey after a six-goal first period.
West Duffy led the Saints with a hat trick and Emma Pelletier had two goals and two helpers for the Saints (8-2). Taryn Cloutier also scored in the first period while Emma Roy had the lone goal in the third period.
Maddi Boulet was in goal to record the shutout.
Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 6, Brunswick 0
BRUNSWICK — Caroline Tracy had two goals to lead Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland to a 6-0 win over Brunswick in girls hockey at Sid Watson Arena.
Caroline Audette had a goal and two assists while Sophia Castagna had a goal and a helper. Cassady Bussiere and Sophia Hartley each had a goal.
Maranda Guimond made 10 saves for the shutout for the Red Hornets (6-4-2).
Alamea McCarthy 28 saves in Brunswick’s (1-12) net.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lisbon 47, Mt. Abram 30
LISBON — Giana Russo poured in 15 points to lead Lisbon to a 47-30 win over Mt. Abram in girls basketball action on Wednesday night.
Charlee Cox added 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Greyhounds (5-3). Emily Marden and Madison Phelps led the Roadrunners (3-7) with six points apiece.
Sacopee Valley 55, Hebron Academy 25
HIRAM — Kylie Day scored 12 points and Riley Vacchiano had 10 for Hawks (5-3) in a 55-25 win over the Lumberjacks (1-4) in Hiram.
Sacopee pushed out to a 10-point halftime lead before outscoring Hebron 28-8 in the second half.
Ava Mastroianni paced Hebron with 12 points.
Spruce Mtn. 72, Wiscasset 19
JAY — Jaycee Cole led Spruce Mountain with 19 points as the Phoenix defeated Wiscasset 72-19 in girls basketball.
Mariyah Fournier chipped in with 12 points for the Phoenix (3-6).
Katellen Trask had six points for the Wolverines (0-8) while Zoe Waltz had four points.
