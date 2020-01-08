Mt. Abram High School senior student-athlete Evan Allen has been selected to be showcased on WCSH6’s Varsity Club segment this week.
The segment will air Friday at 6 p.m. and again on Saturday morning.
Following the fall sports season, Allen was selected as the Mountain Valley Conference’s boys soccer player of the year.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Community Sports
Mt. Blue Rec cheering annual exhibition being held on January 26
-
Business
Prime Automotive names new chief executive as former CEO demands his job back
-
Varsity Maine
Mt. Abram senior Evan Allen to be featured by WCSH6
-
Uncategorized
Flu becomes widespread in Maine
-
Business
Proposed CMP transmission line in western Maine clears major regulatory hurdle