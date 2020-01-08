KNOX – Irene Parent, 82, of Knox died Dec. 25, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Lewiston on June 8, 1937 to Napoleon and Marie Ducharme. She married Raymond Parent in 1958 and raised three children. Irene enjoyed Beano, playing cards and family gatherings. Irene is survived by daughter Linda Hall and husband Mark, son Daniel Parent and companion Linda Cote, son Paul Parent and companion Deb Cote; six grandchildren Dustin, Matt, Jason, Nicholas, Kayla and Todd; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers Robert and Albert Ducharme. She was predeceased by husband Raymond Parent; grandchildren Stephanie Hall, Tyson McDonald and Miles Hartford; special niece Dorothy Boucher; and 16 siblings. A service will be on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m., Bisilica St. Peters Church in Lewiston. Committal to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.