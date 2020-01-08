Charges
Samuel Barber, 31, of Augusta, failure to appear after bailed, 11:50 a.m. Monday by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
Lindsay Clark, 39, of Norway, disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release, 1:30 a.m. Tuesday by the Norway Police Department.
Chad Herrick, 42, of Oxford, domestic violence, 10:10 p.m. Tuesday by the Oxford Police Department.
Bryce Locke, 29, of Sumner, domestic violence, 12:12 p.m. Wednesday by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.
Gale Smith, 48, of Casco, violating conditions of release, 11:22 p.m. Monday by the Norway Police Department.
James Tracey, 51, of Auburn, criminal trespassing, violating conditions of release, 9:41 p.m. Tuesday by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
