Wow, talk about abuse of power. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s dictating to the Senate is way out of line. The two houses of Congress were set up as two distinct entities. If the leaders of the Senate allow her to push them around, they will be setting a bad precedent.

Congress has been notorious for quid pro quo behavior. How do you think bridges and roads to nowhere get built; and foreign aid that doesn’t provide the relief implied; or the southern shipyard gets more work than BIW?

Power in Congress is seniority based. Sen. Susan Collins may not be perfect but she is approaching the seniority level that can really improve her effectiveness and stop or reduce the insanity.

Oh, and who gave the billionaires big tax breaks in the first place?

Patricia Bernard, Lewiston

