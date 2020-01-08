Charges
Lewiston
- Sandra Landry, 50, of 392 Merrill Road, Hebron, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at 115 Oak St.
Auburn
- Ryan Davis, 33, of Vienna, on charges of assault and criminal threatening, 8:12 p.m. Tuesday on Center Street.
Androscoggin County
- Shannon White, 41, of 25 Judson St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 10:26 p.m. Tuesday on Court Street.
- Abdimalik Mohamed, 19, of 230 Lisbon St., Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without a license, 12:17 a.m. Wednesday on Auburn Road, Turner.
- Peggy Royal, 22, of 6 Knox St., Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failing to report to serve a sentence on a theft charge, 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Accidents
Lewiston
- Vehicles driven by Jason N. Henry, 45, of Lewiston, and Keith E. Doyon, 43, of Lewiston, collided at 7:53 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Street and Webber Avenue. Henry’s 2014 Nissan and Doyon’s 2003 Mitsubishi, were towed.
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Anthony G. Lyman, 19, of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Maureen Birtic, 64, of Norway, collided at 8:38 a.m. Monday at Summer Street and Mount Auburn Avenue. Birtic’s 2006 Ford and the 2007 Chevrolet, driven by Lyman and owned by Karen Waterhouse, of Norway, were towed.
