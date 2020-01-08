Maine lighthouses are among the featured artwork of students in grades two through five in three RSU 9 schools that will be on display in the “Art Madness” exhibit that opens Thursday at UMF Emery Community Arts Center on Academy Street in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

FARMINGTON — Hundreds of pieces of artwork done by students in grades two through five in Regional School Unit 9 will be on display on the walls of the lobby at the University of Maine at Farmington Emery Community Art Center on Academy Street.

This is one of many Georgia O’Keeffe inspired sunflowers piece that hang on the walls in the lobby of the University of Maine at Farmington Emery Community Arts Center in Farmington. The art exhibit will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

The “Art Madness” exhibit opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The exhibit runs through Feb. 6.

There are about 550 students who participated and each has at least two pieces of art on display, the center’s building technical director, Stan Spilecki said Wednesday.

“There are well over 1,000 pieces and many thousands of push pins,” Spilecki said. He and associate tech director, Joel Johnson put the display up.

“It’s great, very colorful,” he said.  It is the most art that has been featured on the walls outside the gallery, he said.

The exhibit features a variety of mediums including weaving, painting, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking and drawing. One wall has dozens of artwork featuring Maine lighthouses. Another has Georgia O’Keeffe inspired sun flowers. One wall has circle weavings, while another has radial symmetry pieces to name some of the pieces being showcased.

The content ranges from works of abstract art to cultural symbolism, according to a press release from UMF.

RSU 9 art teacher Kendra Stenger, the curator of the collection, worked with students to create the artwork. Students participating are from Cascade Brook School in Farmington, Academy Hill School in Wilton and Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

Fourth-grader Travis Perreault, a student at Cascade Brook, proposed  “Art Madness” as the title of the exhibit.

The center is open from 7 a.m. to about 6 p.m. weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Spilecki said.

These are some of the artwork in the “Art Madness” exhibit done by students in three elementary schools in RSU 9 that will open Thursday at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center on Academy Street in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Students in grades two to five in RSU 9 created artwork that will be featured in the “Art Madness” exhibit that opens Thursday at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center on Academy Street in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Circle weavings done by fifth-graders are among the artwork in a grade two to five RSU 9 student art exhibit that will open Thursday afternoon on the lobby walls at UMF Emery Community Arts Center on Academy Street in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

This is just some of the artwork done by RSU 9 students in grades two to five that will be featured for about a month at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center on Academy Street in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Artwork from about 550 students in grades two through five in RSU 9 are on exhibit at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center. The exhibit displayed on lobby walls. It opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the center on Academy Street in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, RSu 9, UMF Emery Community Arts Center
Related Stories
Latest Articles