FARMINGTON — Hundreds of pieces of artwork done by students in grades two through five in Regional School Unit 9 will be on display on the walls of the lobby at the University of Maine at Farmington Emery Community Art Center on Academy Street.

The “Art Madness” exhibit opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The exhibit runs through Feb. 6.

There are about 550 students who participated and each has at least two pieces of art on display, the center’s building technical director, Stan Spilecki said Wednesday.

“There are well over 1,000 pieces and many thousands of push pins,” Spilecki said. He and associate tech director, Joel Johnson put the display up.

“It’s great, very colorful,” he said. It is the most art that has been featured on the walls outside the gallery, he said.

The exhibit features a variety of mediums including weaving, painting, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking and drawing. One wall has dozens of artwork featuring Maine lighthouses. Another has Georgia O’Keeffe inspired sun flowers. One wall has circle weavings, while another has radial symmetry pieces to name some of the pieces being showcased.

The content ranges from works of abstract art to cultural symbolism, according to a press release from UMF.

RSU 9 art teacher Kendra Stenger, the curator of the collection, worked with students to create the artwork. Students participating are from Cascade Brook School in Farmington, Academy Hill School in Wilton and Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

Fourth-grader Travis Perreault, a student at Cascade Brook, proposed “Art Madness” as the title of the exhibit.

The center is open from 7 a.m. to about 6 p.m. weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Spilecki said.

