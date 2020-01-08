Boys Basketball

Medomak Valley 56, Mt. Blue 47

WALDOBORO — Sophomore point guard Patrick McKenney was prolific from the line with 17-of-20 shooting and a game-high 28 points to lift Medomak Valley to a 57-46 triumph over Mt. Blue in boys basketball action Saturday, Jan. 4.

The Panthers (8-1) took an eight-point lead in the first quarter and held tight through the next three frames. Sophomore forward Trevor Brown contributed eight field goals for 16 points for Medomak Valley.

The Cougars (3-6) spread their offense fairly evenly as junior point guard Jacob Farnham posted a team-high 14 points, Bradley Shamba notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach Poisson produced another 11 points.

Hampden 83, Mt. Blue 38

FARMINGTON — Hampden Academy had four players in double figures in a 83-38 win over Mt. Blue in a boys KVAC basketball game Thursday, Jan. 2.

Bryce Lausier led the Broncos (8-0) with 33 points, while Thomas Henaghen had 13, Andy Raye chipped in 11 and Braydon Cole finished with 10.

Jacob Farnham, Donald Hunter and Bradley Shamba each had nine points for the Cougars (3-5).

Spruce Mountain 111, Wiscasset 25

WISCASSET — Brandon Frey sent in a game-high 27 points as Spruce Mountain took a bite out of the Wolverines with a 111-25 victory in MVC boys basketball action Saturday afternoon, Dec. 28. Five Phoenix (6-1) players scored in the double digits. Elie Timler posted 15 points, while Owen Bryant added another 14 for Spruce Mountain. Wiscasset (0-6) trailed 34-4 in the first quarter. Billy Pinkham led Wiscasset with nine points on four baskets and a free throw in the losing effort. PHOENIX FACE BEST MVC HAS TO OFFER Beating fellow unbeaten Spruce Mountain, 47-44, was a holiday treat for the Boothbay Seahawks Monday, Dec. 23. But for the Phoenix, losing was like watching Scrooge step into The Nest and suddenly steal their thunder. Spruce coach Scott Bessey had to give the Seahawks credit for pulling off this caper. “They are great,” Bessey said. “We predicted them to be the No. 1 team in the conference. They’ve got height; they have experience. They are tough. They have perimeter shooting. They are a good team.” Whatever leftover frustration the Phoenix had after Christmas they took out by scoring 111 points in Saturday’s win over Wiscasset. They get another break through the New Year holiday before starting a two-week homestand against Mt. Abram on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Hall-Dale 47, Spruce Mountain 39

FARMINGDALE — Iris Ireland scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs over the Phoenix in an MVC game Saturday, Jan. 4.

Lilly Platt and Averi Baker each added seven points for Hall-Dale (3-5). Mariyah Fournier led Spruce Mountain (2-6) with 12 points, while Jaycee Cole added 11 points.

Oak Hill 45, Spruce Mountain 23

JAY — Oak Hill jumped out to a 12-3 lead after one quarter and led 25-6 at halftime en route to a 45-23 girls basketball win over Spruce Mountain on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Desirae Dumais scored a game-high 15 points, including seven free throws, for the Raiders (5-2). Audrey Dillman added 13 and Anna Beach contributed seven. Mariyah Fournier topped the Phoenix (2-5) with nine points.

