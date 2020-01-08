BRIDGTON — The Greater Lovell Land Trust and Lakes Environmental Association will join to offer activities in January.

From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 16, Leigh Hayes of the Greater Lovell Land Trust and Alanna Doughty of Lakes Environmental Association will walk participants through a winter twig primer and identification practice with the guidebook, “Forest Trees of Maine,” inside the Maine Lake Science Center, 51 Willett Road. They will also take a look at samples of tree bark.

Then everyone will head onto the Pinehaven Trail and into Pondicherry Park to hone their skills before reconvening in the center for a wrap-up.

Dress for indoors and out and bring a snack and water. Registration is required: [email protected].

The following week, the GLLT and LEA will join forces to offer the second in this winter’s film screening series.

From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, all are invited to meet at LEA’s Maine Lake Science Center to view Patagonia’s “Treeline,” a film celebrating the connection between trees and humans (and how we depend on them). The film follows the path of skiers and snowboarders, scientists and healers into forests around the globe.

Popcorn will be provided.