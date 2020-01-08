WILTON — Nearly three dozen firefighters battled a blaze on Main Street on Wednesday after flames in the basement spread to the upper floors.

The fire was reported at about 6:45 p.m. in a 2½-story home near Austin Street, a fire official said. A man lives alone in the home and was able to escape to safety, according to Wilton Fire Chief Sonny Dunham.

The homeowner’s name was not immediately available. A fire official said the home was insured.

Wilton fire crews were joined by others from three departments. Dunham said flames ripped up through the living room floor, partially burning that room and some items within it, but crews were able to knock down the flames before they spread farther.

“We had plenty of engines and plenty of water, so we were able to knock it down pretty quick,” the chief said. “It was a good save.”

An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office was at the home later Wednesday night searching for a cause.

