GREENWOOD — An Auburn couple presented town officials Monday night with plans for their 470-acre glamorous camping facility next to Mount Abram.

Karen and John Bolduc said their Coal Burned Spoon Sanctuary will have 12 treehouses and 12 cabins and serve high-end culinary flair. Meal kits would consist of all Maine-grown food and produce.

“Our plan is to do a food-focused, backcountry eco-glamping destination,” Karen told the Planning Board. “Glamping is all about getting people out into the outdoors but with the rough edges of camping smoothed over. The goal is to try and meet folks in the middle. We want to give them some of the comforts they are used to at home.”

The first six months of this year will be dedicated to securing funding, obtaining permits and recruiting builders and other workers, they said. The last half of the year will focus on recruiting employees and starting construction. They hope to have the first 12 units built by the end of March 2021.

