WEST PARIS — A new decade is unfolding, and perhaps new beginnings? It may sound redundant, but we can begin at the same endeavor, over and over again until, one day, it manifests. Let’s start anew to explore spirituality, nature, humankind, and more. Why not join in at the First Universalist Church of West Paris where each Sunday is a new beginning? Worship services begin at 9 a.m. with refreshments afterward. All are welcome to attend.

January 5: Renewing Our Journey led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. Remembering the year that has past and imagining the year to come, this service will be an exploration of our hopes and dreams for the New Year.

January 12: In the Midst of winter, with guest speaker, Cynthia Reedy. The sermon is about how our memories and our perception and understanding of those memories changes as our lives unfold. We can find sources of strength when we need them most. The idea came from a quote from Albert Camus: “In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there is something stronger – something better, pushing right back.”

January 19: Why We Can’t Wait led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. Using Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s book, Why We Can’t Wait , as our guide, this Sunday service will be a celebration of Dr. King’s legacy and an appreciation of his vision of freedom and equality that can be.

January 26: Mindfulness, led by guest speaker The Reverend Fred Jordan. Our world seems to be ever smaller and super-active, as are our minds. As Universalists, the living traditions that we share grow and draw from many traditions. At the service we will delve into some gifts from Buddhism, and look specifically and in an introductory way, at how the practice of Mindfulness and Yoga can offer us solutions to the stress and challenges of our everyday lives. This is truly the tip of a grand iceberg.

For more information about the church and services, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected] roadrunner.com, or Bob Clifford at 674-3442, [email protected]. To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit http://www.uua.org/.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: