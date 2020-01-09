Join me for free cooking classes, Cooking Matters!

Learn how to Cook Healthy on a Budget! For more info: [email protected]

Everyone loves peanut butter and bananas! These super healthy muffins will keep you powered all morning! They also freeze well. When measuring peanut butter or other sticky ingredients like honey and molasses- first spray your measuring cup with cooking spray. The sticky stuff will slide right out!

Peanut Butter and Banana Muffins

Makes about 18 standard size muffins

Ingredients:

2 overripe bananas

1 cup plain greek yogurt

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup canola or vegetable oil

2 eggs

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup wheat flour

1/3 cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup walnuts or pecans ,chopped

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.

Place mashed banana, greek yogurt, peanut butter, oil, eggs and sugar into a bowl and mix until blended well.

Add brown sugar and beat until smooth.

Add flour, soda, powder, salt . Fold in with a spatula just until the flour disappears.

Fold in nuts, raisins and coconut.

Scoop batter into greased muffin tin. Fill to about 3/4 full. For easier cleanup use paper muffin cup liners.

1. Bake at 400 degrees for about 15-18 minutes or until center springs back when touched.

filed under: