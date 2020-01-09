BETHEL – World Service committee is sponsoring a public lasagna dinner Sunday, January 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel. The meal will include homemade lasagna, salad and bread with an ice cream sundae for dessert. Suggested donation $10.00 to defray cost of four people heading to Puerto Rico for hurricane relief.

Tim LeConey, Bruce Pierce, Jan Whitworth and Jane Chandler plan to travel to Puerto Rico in February to rebuild and repair roofs damaged by Hurricane Maria in August of 2017. This is part of a Maine Conference United Church of Christ trip sponsored through UCC Disaster Ministries. Most people in the area are still without power, working with generators. 500 applicants are on the waiting list to get improvements to their homes. The roofs have lost their water-resistant integrity. The work involves power-washing the flat roof to remove lichen and other stuff, then rolling out water sealant on the roof.

For more information about the noon meal and about the trip contact Rev. Tim LeConey, [email protected], 207-824-2688.

