Thursday, Jan. 9
Norway Planning Board – 7 p.m.
West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.
Harrison Selectboard – 6 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13
Paris Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Hebron Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Waterford Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Paris Planning Board – 7 p.m.
Sumner Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Otisfield Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan 16
Norway Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Oxford Selectboard – 6:00 p.m.
Hartford Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Sumner Fire Dept. – 6:30 p.m.
