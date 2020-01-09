HARPSWELL – Claire Bourgoin L’Heureux, 55, of Laurel Point Circle, Harpswell died unexpectedly on Jan. 1, 2020.

Born in Lewiston on June 12, 1964, she was the daughter of John and Marie Paule Bourgoin. She was educated in Lewiston schools, having graduated from Lewiston High School in 1982. Claire was an avid golfer, having won the Maine State High School championship in 1981 and 1982, as well as numerous New England tournaments. She had been employed by G. M. Pollack and Sons as well as Bath Iron Works.

She was predeceased by her son Nathan in September, 2019.

Claire is survived by her brother Daniel and sister-in-law Cindy of Orlando, Fla. She is also survived by her ex-husband Dan L’Heureux of Harpswell; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St. in Brunswick. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com