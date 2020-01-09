BRADFORD – Mildred J. “Millie” Burgess, 90, of Bradford, formerly of Jay, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at her son’s home in Bradford. She was born Nov. 21, 1929 in East Livermore, the daughter of Floyd Storer and Carrie (Wagner) Storer. She was a 1947 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On July 26, 1953 in Portland she married Robert Burgess. They made their home in Windham from 1952 to 1995 and relocated to Jay in 1995.

Millie moved to Bradford after Bob’s passing in 2006. Through the years she worked at Saunder’s Brothers in Westbrook and St. Joseph College in Windham. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family gatherings.

She is survived by her son, Wesley Burgess and his wife Susan of Bradford; sisters, Louise Veinotte of Winslow and Gladys Sabine of Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband; grandson, Robert Burgess; sisters, Rose Howes and Betty Downing, brothers, George and Robert Storer.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service at Arlington Cemetery, U.S. Route 302, Windham, Maine will be announced in the spring. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

« Previous