CANTON – Rose J. Reed, 93, died Sunday Jan. 5, 2020 at Pinnacle Health & Rehab in Canton. She was formerly of Rumford.

Born in Rumford on Nov. 2, 1926 she was a daughter of Carmelo S. and Rosaria (Laugelli) Puiia. Rose was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. She worked as a bookkeeper for Puiia Lumber and the Rumford Hospital.

Rose was a communicant of the Parish of The Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church in Rumford. She was a member of the Sons of Italy and was a founding member of the Hope Association.

She was married to Edgar C. Reed who died on June 1, 1975. She is survived by her children, Dan and his wife Laura of Rumford, Teresa Petrie and her husband Mark formerly of Rumford and Frank of Rumford; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law Donna Hutchins of Penobscot. She was predeceased by her parents; siblings; and a daughter Lura Reed whom she lovingly cared for.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Rumford.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME.

Those who desire may contribute to:

Hope Association

85 Lincoln Ave.

Rumford, ME 04276

in memory

