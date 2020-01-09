Charges
Lewiston
- Kevin Tardiff, 49, of 730 College St., on a warrant charging failure to pay fines on charges of six counts of theft, burglary of a vehicle, four counts of burglary and a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:20 a.m. Thursday, at 25 Pine St.
- Ryan Moon, 34, of 317 East Ave., on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 4:58 p.m. Thursday, on Lisbon Street.
Auburn
- Jonathan Duprey, 25, of 30 Northern Ave., on charges of aggravated assault, violating a protection order and violating conditions of release, 12:43 a.m. Thursday, at Northern Avenue Heights.
Androscoggin County
- Joseph Roebuck, 23, of 282 North Parish Road, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief, 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, on County Road, Turner.
- Russell Rollins, 35, of 13 Walnut St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a probation violation, 9:20 a.m. Thursday, at that address.
- Charles Vanvlack, 77, of 1053 Route 106, Leeds, arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging possession of sexually explicit materials of a minor under the age of 12, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Benjamin E. Strong, 17, of Auburn, and Melissa M. Giasson, 35, of Lewiston, collided at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday on Minot Avenue, near Manley Road. Strong suffered a cut in the crash. Giasson and a passenger complained of neck and back pain. Both vehicles, Giasson’s 2009 Nissan and the 2019 Subaru, driven by Strong and owned by Rhonda Strong, of Auburn, were towed.
- A car driven by Frank Corrao, 77, of Greene, struck a utility pole at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at Sabattus Street and Bradbury Road. Corrao was treated for injuries at the scene. His 2001 Toyota was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Alicia J. Sastamoine, 35, of Auburn, and Christine M. Cleveland, 33, of Auburn, collided at 8:17 a.m. Monday on Manley Road. Both drivers were evaluated by paramedics at the scene. Both vehicles, Celeveland’s 2003 Jeep and the 2012 Toyota, driven by Sastamoine and owned by Randy Rackley, of Auburn, were towed.
- Vehicles driven by Katrina M. Hartford, 19, of Auburn, Andrea M. Ouellette, 28, of Auburn, and Roberta L. Gilson, 54, of Casco, collided at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday at Turner and Dennison streets. Hartford’s 2015 Hyundai was towed. Damage to Ouellette’s 2018 Toyota and to Gilson’s 2015 Nissan was listed as minor.
