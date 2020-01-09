With the holidays over and ski season in full swing, it’s time for the Prime Time Ski Club column to resume. A few of our members have been skiing daily since the first trail opened in October and several have already clocked quite a few ski days in December. The club’s first pot luck dinner of the season in mid-December had more than 40 members in attendance.

The Prime Time Ski Club is for those 50 years or older and its main purpose is to make sure that you never have to ski alone. The club boasts a membership of more than 150 skiers and non-skiing spouses or partners who range in age from 50 to 80-plus and offers a variety of activities in addition to skiing, such as pot luck dinners, game nights and movie gatherings. Anyone looking for someone to ski with should meet at North Peak Lodge (usually the lower level) around 10 a.m. week days except holidays. After a brief time for announcements, the group usually breaks into small groups of from four to eight skiers, based primarily on skiing ability and terrain preference. Some members also meet at the Mahoosuc Room in the South Ridge Lodge around 8:30 a.m. to “boot-up” and get on the lifts at 9.

Club members are gearing up for a busy social scene as well as ski season. In addition to the activities already mentioned, there will be a ski day at Mt. Abram, a ski trip to Banff-Lake Louise, wine tasting, a year-end dinner and any other group activities that members offer to organize. The ski club also offers off-season activities, the highlight being a multi-day trip to Bar Harbor in June with kayaking, biking, hiking, shopping, eating and golf. The club’s annual meeting weekend in September offers these same activities. Some members “from away” return to the Bethel area during the summer and join our local members for festivals, piano recitals at Gould and a variety of outdoor activities.

We hope you will join us for a fun-filled winter!!

