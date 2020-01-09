To the Editor:

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Bethel, I would like to thank all the many people in our region who supported our fall and pre-holiday events and programs: our Fall Country Breakfast, our Annual Senior Luncheon, our holiday food boxes and our Christmas for Children program. The generosity of our businesses, citizens and visitors is pivotal to our achieving success with our projects!

Thank you to Gould Academy and their kitchen staff for hosting our Country Breakfasts! Thanks to the Telstar HS Interact Club Members who attended that day to help us with serving and wrapping gifts and boxes.

Thanks to the Bethel Shop & Save for helping us with the supplies for the 30 complete turkey dinners that were delivered to families throughout the area, and to the SAD #44 bus garage and drivers who provide us their service.

Thanks to the Good Food Store & Catering Company (Dave & Heather Nivus) for doing the “lion’s share” of the work to prep the food for our Annual Senior Dinner, and to the Locke Mills Legion Hall for providing the comfortable facility for us to serve the meal. Thanks to the Crescent Park School “Strings & Horns” band members for entertaining all of us.

One of our signature events that has been ongoing for three and a half decades is our annual Christmas for Children program, where we provide holiday gift support to SAD 44 families and their children. Dozens and dozens of donations of all sizes are collected and make this program possible. Each year we receive an anonymous donation of $500 (thanks to that unknown donor), and we have been receiving consistent support from Steve & Gary, co-owners of the Rooster’s Roadhouse that they collect at their Customer Appreciation Events. To everyone who mailed in a donation or dropped cash into the collection bucket outside the Bethel Shop & Save, thank you! A huge shout out to Rotarians Dave Murphy, Michele Cole, Bruce Powell, John Poole, and the Service Committee, who facilitate this program, as well as the brave Rotarians who are our collection ambassadors in front of the grocery store.

Additional sincere thanks to all the Rotarians who, at a very busy time of the year, show up to help with all these events. We are a club of 35 members and these individuals truly do exemplify Rotary’s motto which is “Service Above Self.” If anyone is curious about membership in Rotary, please speak with one of our members, or our Membership Committee Chair, Scott Hynek at [email protected].

On behalf of our President, Tim LeConey, best wishes from the Rotarians of Bethel to all of you for a 2020 filled with good health, and opportunities to serve our communities. It is fun to give back!

Robin Zinchuk,

PR Committee Chair

Bethel Rotary Club

Bethel

