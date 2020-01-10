The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the 27th Annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off will take place on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 5:00PM at The Gingerbread House Restaurant. The event is sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Budweiser Beer and is the kick-off event of Snodeo Weekend.

There will be three categories of chili – Mild, Two Alarm (medium) and Three Alarm (hot) and a panel of judges will determine the winner in each category. Popular vote will determine the winner of Best Overall Chili.

There will be two different categories for the chowder competition – fish/seafood and vegetable. A panel of judges will determine the winners in each of these 2 categories and, as with the chili, popular vote will determine the Best Overall Chowder.

The evening promises to be a fun and tasty time for all in attendance. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at the Chamber of Commerce office (6 Park Rd, Rangeley).

Everyone is encouraged to attend, enjoy good food and friends and cast your votes to determine who will have bragging rights this year.

