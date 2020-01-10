AUBURN — Attorney Amy Dieterich, whose practice areas include employment law, labor law, family law, commercial litigation and municipal and government law, became a shareholder (partner) at Skelton Taintor & Abbott on Jan. 1.

Dieterich joined the firm in 2014.

She received her bachelor’s degree in economics, cum laude, from Bryn Mawr College and her Juris Doctor degree from Columbia University School of Law. While in law school, she received honors as a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar for Academic Excellence and was a managing editor of the school’s Human Rights Law Review.

Dieterich is a member to the Auburn Board of Assessment Review, on the board of trustees for Acadia Academy and an assistant coach of the Lewiston High School mock trial team.

