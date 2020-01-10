Desiree A. Desrosiers, 29, Brunswick, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 1, 2018, filed.

Karen A. Tims, 41, Gray, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 1, 2018, filed.

Angela M. Taylor, 39, Bethel, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Aug. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Gary King, 65, Monmouth, failure to comply with sex offender registry act, first offense, on July 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Michael Goyette, 41, Vinalhaven, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, violating condition of release on Aug. 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge found guilty fined $100, suspended $100.

Bruce Guay, 63, Auburn, failure to stop, remain, provide information, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 17, 2018, first charge filed; second charge filed.

Stephanie McSherry, 39, Brooklyn, N.Y., motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on July 20, 2018, dismissed.

Scott R. Vachon, 44, Orlando, Fla., motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on July 29, 2018, dismissed.

Ryan Muncey, 39, Mechanic Falls, failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, failure to make oral or written accident report on July 6, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 30 days; second charge dismissed.

Somer Spencer, 28, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $500.

Nathan P. Harvey, 29, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation on June 26, 2018, dismissed.

Abdinasir I. Issack, 21, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 7, 2018, dismissed.

Christopher S. Desruisseaux, 25, Sanford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating after registration suspended on July 20, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $600.

Todd D. Shockley, 49, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Sept. 4, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 14 days.

Christine A. LaFleur, 56, Jay, operating under the influence (alcohol) on July 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced four days, license suspended 150 days.

Gaven L. Charest, 19, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, aggravated criminal mischief, violating condition of release, operating vehicle without license, driving to endanger on July 13, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced three years; third charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed.

Elisha Rios, 19, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property on Sept. 4, 2018, found guilty, sentenced three years all but one year suspended, probation three years.

Michelle Dawn Marie Demand, 32, Lewiston, attaching false plates on July 28, 2018, filed.

Sharlie Foss, 30, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 25, 2018, filed.

Misty A. Deschaine, 38, Lewiston, three charges unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Sept. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced two years with all but three months suspended, probation two years.

Ronnie L. Walker Jr., 27, Sabattus, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Feb. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced two years with all but 14 days suspended, probation two years, 100 hours of community service within 18 months.

Stone Poirier, 19, Sabattus, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Aug. 14, 2018, dismissed.

Nathaniel Greenwood, 38, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on July 8, 2018, dismissed.

Michael W. Bristol, 21, Lewiston, failure to report on Aug. 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 60 days.

Gregory Storer, 36, Portland, operating under the influence (alcohol), injury or death, priors, endangering the welfare of a child, failure to stop, remain, provide information, operating vehicle with license, conditions/restrictions on Sept. 6, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $2,100, sentenced four years all but nine months one day suspended, probation three years, license suspended 10 years, registration suspended; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced six months; fourth charge dismissed.

Ethan R. Bryant, 19, Dixfield, operating after suspension, accident with injury on July 13, 2018, dismissed.

Jeff Pomerleau, 45, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, violating condition of release on Sept. 7, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced six months; second charge found guilty, sentenced six months.

Rebecca Coffill, 42, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Jeffrey A. Weymouth, 56, Jay, operating under the influence, no test on Sept. 6, 2018, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 5, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, license suspended 150 days.

Lucas O. Foster, 38, Lewiston, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs on Sept. 5, 2018, dismissed.

Scott Lever, 58, Portland, engaging a prostitute, no priors on Sept. 6, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Hammon Buck, 63, South Thomaston, engaging a prostitute, no priors on Sept. 6, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Kyle E. Emmons, 27, Gardiner, engaging a prostitute, no priors on June 9, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Rosanna Boyce, 33, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 8, 2018, dismissed.

Justin Cook, 32, Sabattus, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Joann White, 49, Sanford, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief on Sept. 7, 2018, charges dismissed.

Daniel Pellerin, 56, Leeds, operating under the influence (alcohol) one prior on Sept. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced 12 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Jessica L. Caron, 38, Auburn, criminal trespass, two charges unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Sept. 7, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $150; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Julianna Siagel, 23, Brunswick, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced 24 hours.

Pierre Martin, 34, Old Orchard, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Aug. 7, 2018, dismissed.

Angela L. Dean, 36, Rumford, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 7, 2018, charges dismissed.

Richard C. Roderer, 72, Stewarsville, N.J., rule violation, operating with false duty status on June 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Shelby Foss, 26, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Sept. 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Hailey Isabelle, 22, Portland, terrorizing, assault on Sept. 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced two days; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Danica J. Perry, 23, Durham, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $184.

Maurice B. Winslow, 36, Richmond, Vt., operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Kristie Jo Wittman, 39, Gray, violating condition of release, operating after registration suspended on Aug. 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $150; second charge dismissed.

Christopher Purdy, 41, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license, violating condition of release on Aug. 10, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge dismissed.

Luke R. Watson, 22, operating after registration suspended on Aug. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael E. Huffstetler, 58, Poland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on July 29, 2018, dismissed.

Kelley D. Raynor, 30, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 13, 2018, filed.

Stephen H. Greenleaf, 72, Leeds, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Elizabeth Brown, 33, Auburn, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced three days, restitution $12.51; second charge dismissed.

Justin McLaughlin, 30, Mechanic Falls, unlawful possession of schedule drug on Aug. 14, 2018, dismissed.

Kimberly A. Bean, 51, Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 7, 2018, fined $500, sentenced two days.

Bobbie Sue Anctil, 26, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $600.

Michael Mecham, 30, Turner, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, three priors, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior on Sept. 15, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $2,500, sentenced five years all but six months suspended, probation two years, license suspended eight years, registration suspended; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced five years with all but six months suspended, probation two years.

Riley W. Ewing, 23, Bedford, N.H., domestic violence assault on Sept. 16, 2018, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 15, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 40 hours community service.

Jason V. Sindler, 37, Bethesda, Md., domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Sept. 16, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Raymond Zawisza, 32, Auburn, domestic violence criminal threatening, two charges domestic violence terrorizing, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) no test on Sept. 15, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days with all suspended, probation two years; sixth charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced six months, license suspended 150 days.

Andrew K. Walton, 45, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) one prior on Sept. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Keith E. Collins, 48, Gray, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 15 and 16, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $750, license suspended 150 days.

Kasie Ann Poulin, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $75, 10 hours community service, unconditional discharge.

Ron R. Holmes, 27, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Sept. 10, 2018, dismissed.

Daveon A. Brooks, 21, Auburn, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Sept. 7, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $300.

Kaitlin Lageux, 25, Sabattus, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 14, 2018, charges dismissed.

Abshir A. Osman, 25, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Aug. 4, 2018, filed.

Gaven Charest, 19, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property, escape, violating condition of release on Sept. 17, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 10 years all but four years suspended, probation three years; second charge found guilty, sentenced 10 years all but four years suspended, probation three years; third charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days.

Ian J. Hewison, 32, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Aug. 16, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 18 months with all but seven days suspended, probation two years, restitution $30.

Christiana Bishop Brown, 20, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on July 27, 2018, dismissed.

Reed J. Davis, 34, Litchfield, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, two charges violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Sept. 17, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced eight months, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed.

Robert A. Dunlop, 33, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violating condition of release on Sept. 20, 2018, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Sept. 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced 12 months; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Garner L. Lavalley Sr., 55, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 19, 2018, dismissed.

Derek M. Boyce, 38, Woolwich, unlawful sexual contact on June 15, 2018, Sept. 20 and 21, 2018, three charges unlawful sexual contact on July 6, 2018, gross sexual assault on June 17, 2018, four charges gross sexual assault on July 6, 2018, two charges gross sexual assault on Sept. 8, 2018, two charges gross sexual assault on Sept. 18, 2018, three charges gross sexual assault on Sept. 21, 2018, sexual abuse of minor on June 17, 2018, four charges sexual abuse of minor on July 6, 2018, sexual abuse of minor on Sept. 8 and 18, 2018, first charge found guilty sentenced five years; second charge found guilty, sentenced five years; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced five years; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced three years; sixth charge found guilty, sentenced three years; seventh charge dismissed; eighth charge dismissed; ninth charge dismissed; 10th charge dismissed; 11th charge dismissed; 12th charge dismissed; 13th charge dismissed; 14th charge dismissed; 15th charge dismissed; 16th charge dismissed; 17th charge found guilty, sentenced two years with all suspended, probation two years; 18th charge found guilty, sentenced three years; 19th charge dismissed; 20th charge dismissed; 21st charge found guilty, sentenced three years with all suspended, probation two years; 22nd charge found guilty, sentenced five years; 23rd charge dismissed; 24th charge dismissed; 25th charge found guilty, sentenced three years with all suspended, probation two years.

Derek M. Boyce, 38, Woolwich, sexual abuse of a minor on Sept. 21, 2018, dismissed.

Tyler Nickerson, 27, Gray, aggravated criminal mischief, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident, operating vehicle without license, violating condition of release on Sept. 23, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced three years with all but one day suspended, probation two years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Sharon Birkbeck, 46, Lewiston, assault, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 26, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Mathew Day, 33, Lewiston, violating condition of release, failure to stop, remain, provide information on July 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Crystal G. Maguire, 34, Poland, domestic violence assault, assault on Sept. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced four days.

Joseph Robertson, 32, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, attaching false plates on Aug. 12, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced seven days, license suspended one year; second charge dismissed.

« Previous