PORTLAND — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland is taking steps in response to the widespread cases of influenza by reinstituting a number of precautions during Masses and other celebrations.

After reviewing reports from state health authorities, Bishop Robert P. Deeley is implementing the following directives for all parishes beginning Saturday, Jan. 11:

Priests will announce that if parishioners are sick or already have any type of cold or flu-like symptoms, they should stay home. When individuals are ill, they are not bound by the Sunday Mass obligation.

The distribution of the shared consecrated wine is suspended, with the exception of those who must receive from the cup due to medical reasons (i.e., Celiac disease).

The faithful will be urged, but not required, to receive Holy Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue.

All ministers of Holy Communion must sanitize their hands before and after distributing Holy Communion.

Breaking with custom, parishioners should not shake hands during the Sign of Peace and will be encouraged to offer a verbal greeting, smile or bow of the head. Hospitality ministers should also not shake hands, but rather offer verbal greetings. Parishioners should not hold hands during the Our Father.

Sponges, sometimes found in holy water fonts, should not be used.

Prayers of the Faithful will include prayers for those stricken with the flu or other serious illness, for those who care for the sick and for the community-at-large.

The protocols will remain in effect until further notice and are similar to those established during other severe flu seasons.