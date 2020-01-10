PHILLIPS – It was standing room only at Phillips Elementary School just before Christmas break as family and friends joined students and staff in the gym for the Annual Christmas Concert and the First Trimester Awards Assembly. Student Council President Bear Rollins opened the proceedings with the traditional Spirit Clap, then led the assemblage in the Pledge of Allegiance before handing things over to Principal Jeffrey Pillsbury.

Following came the presentation of several awards from Mr. Pillsbury and several teachers. Students were recognized for leadership, excellence in academics, and perfect attendance.

Special recognition was also given to “a very special person and valuable member of our school community”. Sue Shaw, head cook at Phillips for the past eight years, retired on December 20 after 17 years of faithful service in MSAD 58. It was noted that nobody will miss her more than special ed. teacher Phil Olivieri, who commented that “no one will spoil me the way she has”.

The musical portion of the big event featured separate performance by the fourth grade, fifth grade, and middle school strings musicians; the newly-organized recorders group, who, after only three weeks of instruction, asked especially if they could play on this day; the K – 4 singers, whose participation continues a thirty-year tradition of Christmas caroling; and the middle school school chorus to conclude the program.

Adult musicians leading the various groups were district music teachers John Lawson and Karen Beacham. Also accompanying the youth performers were special guests Graybert Beacham, violinist and former teacher in MSAD 58, and Bayla Beane on keyboard. On behalf of all the student musicians, Theresa Fast and Randi White expressed their thanks and appreciation for all the time and energy these folks put into helping the performers prepare for their big day.

By the volume of applause from their audience, noted as “one of the biggest turnouts ever”, it was definitely a big hit.

To top it all off, when the final song had been sung and the last note played, one and all were invited to partake in the refreshments, two specially-decorated cakes and punch, organized by Danielle Mathieu in honor of Sue Shaw’s retirement, which Sue plans to kick off with a travel adventure, destination unknown at the time of the celebration. Bon voyage, Sue!!

In other school news, upcoming events include:

1/9 – 2/27 LET’S GO OUTDOORS! – Tuesdays from right after school until 4 p.m.

1/15 – SKI/SKATE BEGINS and continues for six Wednesdays: 1/15, 22, 29 and 2/8, 15, and 29

PES BASKETBALL SCHEDULE:

1/8 – Home vs Kingfield – boys 1st @ 4 p.m.

1/13 – @ Strong – girls 1st @ 4 p.m.

1/16 – Home vs Stratton – boys 1st @ 4 p.m.

1/23 – @ Rangeley – boys 1st @ 4 p.m.

1/27 – Home vs Strong – boys 1st @ 4 p.m.

PLAYOFFS/TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE TBA

1/17 – School Spelling Bee Championship and EARLY RELEASE

1/20 – NO SCHOOL – MLK, JR DAY

2/17 – 21 FEBRUARY BREAK

3/13 – 2ND TRIMESTER GRADES CLOSE

Additionally, the PES Parent/Teacher Organization is ready to get up and running for 2020. Date of the first meeting is tentatively set for Thursday, 1/16 at 5 p.m. with 1/23 set as a snow date, just in case. Another painting fundraiser with Rustic Elegance has been scheduled for Saturday, 1/25, at 1 p.m. Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required. Check out Rustic Elegance on FaceBook to reserve your spot.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: