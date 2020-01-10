- Erin R. Searles, 39, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Jan. 6, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.
- Zachariah A. Adams, 28, Smithfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, warrant unpaid fine, three warrants failure to appear, warrant operate while license suspended or revoked, warrant violation of condition of release, Jan. 6, released to Somerset County Jail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Sherri L. Turner, 55, Farmington, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 6, $100 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- David Charron, 32, Farmington, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 6, Farmington Police Department.
- Douglas R. Perrault, 47, Jay, violation condition of release, Jan. 7, Jay Police Department.
- Felix R. Pork, 33, Wilton, warrant operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 7, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Allen Martin, 54, Jay, criminal mischief, Jan. 7, Jay Police Department.
