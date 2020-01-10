In this era of uncertainty, I wanted to share this quote from George Orwell, the author of “1984” and an indomitable defender of liberty against threats from both the left and the right:

“The point is that we are all capable of believing things which we know to be untrue, and then, when we are finally proved wrong, impudently twisting the facts so as to show we’re right. Intellectually, it is possible to carry on this process for an indefinite time: the only check on it is that, sooner or later, a false belief bumps up against solid reality, usually on the battlefield.”

Must we really suffer the disasters of climate change and the calamity of another unnecessary war in the Middle East before we acknowledge the evidence of our path to perdition and change the political course of America?

James Richter, Lewiston

