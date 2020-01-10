JAY — The Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club awards banquet originally scheduled for Sunday, January 12 has been postponed until January 19 due to the freezing rain predicted Sunday. VFW Hall in Jay. Social hour at 5 p.m., meal at 6.
For more information, call Jeff Newcomb at 212-5680.
