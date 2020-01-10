KINGFIELD — A historical barn on the outskirts of town is at least one year older than the state listed on its address.
The wooden structure, known as the Massachusetts Barn, is located on the Kennedy Farm, Route 142. It was built in 1819 or before, said Wendy Kennedy, who owns the farm with her husband, Jeff.
At the time, and up until March 15, 1820, the town – and the barn – were part of the Maine District of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
“It is all original, to my knowledge,” Kennedy said. “We had someone take a look at it a few years ago, and they said it was still quite sound.”
In 2019, Kingfield Elementary School students, in collaboration with High Peaks Creative Council, created the Feathered Snowflake barn quilt displayed on the side of the barn.
