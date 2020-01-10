LISBON — Kiley Merritt made the go-ahead bucket and Lisbon held on to beat Dirigo 35-32 in MVC girls basketball play Friday.

With the Greyhounds (6-3) trailing 32-31, put up a wild shot that somehow went in and gave Lisbon the lead for good. Merritt also hit a pair of 3-pointers in the game and tied Charlee Cox for the team-high in scoring with 10 points. Destiny Deschaines added eight points and 12 rebounds.

After trailing 19-12 at halftime, the Cougars (2-7) outscored the Greyhounds 18-8 in the third quarter to take a three-point lead into the fourth. But Lisbon held Dirigo to two points in the final period.

Jayce Brophy made three 3-pointers as part of her game-high 13 points for the Cougars. Paige Lueders added a pair of treys and 10 points.

Carrabec 48, Telstar 22

BETHEL — Courtney Rollins led a balanced Carrabec scoring attack with nine points in the Cobras’ 48-22 win over Telstar in MVC girls basketball.

Trinity Slate added eight points and Julia Baker seven points for the Cobras (7-3), who had seven players make at least one 3-pointer.

Luci Rothwell led all scorers with 15 points for the Rebels (0-10).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Telstar 59, Carrabec 47

BETHEL — Davin Mason scored 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Telstar to a 59-47 boys basketball win over Carrabec on Friday.

Logan Sumner added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Rebels (2-8), who took command with a 17-7 third quarter.

Luke Carey led the Cobras (1-10) with 17 points.

