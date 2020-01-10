WILTON — Week of January 1.

Teams; Bowling Belles 77-43; Willett-Glo 68-52

Mines in the Gutter 63-57; Just 1 More 61-59

Designs by Darlene 59-61; Wreckin Balls 58-62

Living on a Spare 52-68; Spare Change 42-78

High Games: Lynn Chellis 223; Gloria Nile 178

Nicole Edmunds 154; Kay Seefeldt 152

Michelle Young 147; Melissa Malone 145

Heather Malone 142; Lisa Dube 139

High Series; Lynn Chellis 536; Gloria Nile 463

Kay Seefeldt 423; Michelle Young 402

Melissa Malone 389; Cecile Willett 389

Nicole Edmunds 388; Lisa Dube 385

