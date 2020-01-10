FARMINGTON — Byron “Buzz” Davis and William Marceau can now move forward with plans to create a 25-unit affordable housing facility for seniors across from Brookside Village Apartments.

Funds for badly needed senior housing that Maine voters overwhelmingly approved in 2015 were finally awarded Monday after having been blocked by former Gov. Paul LePage.

In a Facebook post Monday, Jan. 6, Marceau said he and Davis will be partnering with Avesta Housing on the project. The Willow Springs project will receive $6 million in funding; a mix of loans, subsidies, federal and municipal funds, and private funding.

Wednesday Farmington Code Enforcement Officer Steve Kaiser said he expects the application for the project to be filed by the end of this month and be taken up by the Planning Board at the Feb. 10 meeting.

“They’re working on it, they want to get it done,” he said. “The engineer has been in touch.

“There are a lot of funding sources involved. Everything leverages everything else. We will be filing for a Community Development Block Grant.”

Brookside Village Affordable Senior Housing, 247 Fairbanks Road opened in 2014. The 32,000-square-foot, two-story apartment complex was one of Maine’s first multifamily buildings that does not use fossil fuels. It has 227 solar electric panels on the roof and 15 geothermal wells under the parking lot to provide heat. The town helped secure a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant for sewer, water, a drainage system and road construction.

Kaiser said the sewer and water infrastructure is already in place for the development.

“It’s good news,” he said. “We need the housing.”

