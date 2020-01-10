NORWAY — A gathering on Sunday, Jan. 26, to learn more about Alan Day Community Garden will feature live music, food, hot drinks and lots of seeds. Everyone is welcome to discover how to be a part of growing and benefiting from this community resource.

Plant the Seed will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the Progress Center, 35 Cottage St. There will be hot soup, bread and drinks while meeting board and committee members, fellow gardeners and others attending for the first time.

Free seeds will be available, new seeds to purchase and information about the Youth Leadership Program, Garden Share Program, Community Market, Volunteer Program and garden space for anyone who wants to grow their own food.

The garden has been building a local food system, supporting youth education and providing garden space for the community for 10 years on the three-acre parcel at Whitman and Pearl streets, formerly owned by C.B. Cummings & Sons.

In 2019 the garden opened a Community Market on Friday evenings, accepting SNAP benefits and offering a variety of organic fruits and vegetables, local crafts, free workshops and demos, live music and children’s activities. Local food and craft vendors are welcome to apply to join the market, which will include more farmers this year.

The event is free and open to the public. Learn more about the Community Garden online at alandaycommunitygarden.org/ or call 207-346-0708.

