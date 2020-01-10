Charges
Lewiston
- Shane Small, 35, of Lewiston, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:10 p.m. Friday at 247 Bates St.
- Angelena Roaix, 31, of 247 Bates St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 4:50 p.m. Friday at the police station.
Auburn
- Francis Kunzmann, 59, of 257 Park St., Lewiston, on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 9:19 p.m. Thursday on Cedar Street.
- Matthew Inman, 30, of 134 Stevens Mill Road, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 12:40 a.m. Friday on Main Street.
- Christopher Kyajohnian, 43, of Minot, on a charge of violating conditions of release and on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, 2:09 a.m. Friday on 8th Street.
- Diane Kemp, 53, of 163 Broad St., on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:50 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Antwan Gildersleeve, 35, of 182 Sabattus St., Lewiston, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:21 a.m. Friday at 163 Broad St.
- Tomeca Weaver, 37, of 77 7th St., on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:42 a.m. Friday at 163 Broad St.
