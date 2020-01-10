The storytelling group Western Order of Dedicated Storytellers (WOODS) is pleased to announce that their monthly meetings will be held at a new location beginning on Friday, February 7. Twice Sold Tales, 155 Main Street, Farmington, has generously invited the group to meet there on the first Friday of the month from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.
The storytelling guild is free and open to the public. Seasoned tellers, new tellers and listeners are always welcome; no storytelling experience necessary. WOODS members are happy to mentor those who are new to storytelling.
Coffee and goodies will be available for purchase from Twice Sold Tales. For more information about WOODS, call Rob Lively at (207) 645-2982, or send an email to [email protected] Visit westernmainestorytelling.org on the web to view more storytelling activities.
