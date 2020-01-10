AUBURN — As part of Auburn Public Library’s annual Teen Life Skills Series, teens will explore health and fitness in January. In conjunction with that focus, the library will present the following programs:

Making Healthy Choices through Yoga

Join Rachel Larrivee from Inner Light Yoga for the teen yoga series on Making Healthy Choices through Yoga. Each class is an hour-long exploration of movement and breath-work in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Participants should wear comfortable clothing. All levels, including beginners, are welcome. Classes will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28, in the Androscoggin Community Room. Sign-ups are requested.

PAWS Your Stress

On Thursday, Jan. 16, teens are invited to the Teen Space to “PAWS Your Stress!” Designed as a stress-reliever, take a break from mid-term exams and visit with animals from the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. Although a teen program, all animal lovers are invited to stop and bring a donation of cat or dog food for the shelter.

Fueling Up for Fitness

To round out the month-long series, on Thursday, Jan. 23, Hannaford Nutritionist Zakkary Castonguay will present a program on nutrition, “Fueling Up for Fitness.” He will provide information which focuses on proper nutrition and hydration and their role on physical activity. The program will include smoothies and a DIY trail mix which will feature various macronutrients.

The program will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Registration is required.

Unless otherwise indicated, all teen programs are for those ages 12 to 18. For more details on other teen programs or to register, check the Auburn Public Library calendar at www.auburnpubliclibrary.org, call the APL at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or email the teen librarian at [email protected]

