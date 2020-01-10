FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue Community Access Television and Western Maine Storytelling have partnered to bring “Telling Tales: Western Maine’s Storyplace” to the airwaves. Since debuting in May 2019, 14 half-hour programs have featured outstanding storytellers from our area, state, and region. More are coming in 2020. Many different types of stories are told, ranging from historical, family and personal to fairy tales and folk tales. Poets, authors, musicians and mimes also display their skills as storytellers.

Most recently is Tony Perry, author of “State of Maine: State of Mind. Upcountry Humor and Stories.” He reads stories from his book that are at times humorous, other times heart wrenching, while giving some very interesting background information.

Residents of Farmington, Jay, Livermore Falls and Wilton can access the shows on Channel 11. All can access the Telling Tales programs on the Mt. Blue TV website by going to www.mtbluetv.org/program-telling-tales.html.

Information on Western Maine Storytelling can be found at westernmainestorytelling.org and by e-mail at [email protected] Also learn about the local storytelling guild, Western Order of Dedicated Storytellers (WOODS), where everyone, regardless of experience, is welcome to tell or just listen.

